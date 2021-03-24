NHL Writer Offers ‘Bold’ Bruins Prediction For Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

Will urgency impact how the Boston Bruins address the immediate challenges they face?

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan’s “bold” Bruins prediction for the second half of the 2020-21 NHL season centers around this question, as Boston considers whether to act ahead of the the April 12 NHL trade deadline. Rumors have linked plenty of names to the Bruins, and team president Cam Neely said earlier this month he expects Boston to be active ahead of the deadline. However, Kaplan won’t be surprised if Boston persists with what it has.

“Ahead of the trade deadline, rumors about the Bruins are flying: Mattias Ekholm, Taylor Hall, P.K. Subban and Kyle Palmieri have all been speculatively shipped to town,” Kaplan wrote. “Watch the Bruins … do absolutely nothing, and stick with the team they have.”

The NHL postponed two Bruins games last week after Sean Kuraly contracted COVID-19 and four other players entered the NHL’s COVID protocol. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Monday the the Bruins’ unexpected pause might affect how they approach the trade deadline but he didn’t specify how.

With April 12 right around the corner, the NHL community won’t have to wait long to learn whether Kaplan’s prediction becomes reality.

