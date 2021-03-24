N’Keal Harry Trade Rumors: Here’s Patriots’ Asking Price For Wideout

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry has been the subject of frequent trade rumors in recent weeks. But the New England Patriots won’t just give away their underperforming young receiver.

The Patriots are hoping to acquire, at worst, an early Day 3 draft pick in exchange for Harry, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN.com Washington Football Team reporter John Keim.

“One source said it’s hard to imagine New England settling for anything less than a fourth-round pick,” Keim wrote.

Keim reported Washington “is monitoring (Harry’s) situation” and “at least three other teams could be interested.” The Arizona Cardinals have been rumored as a potential suitor for Harry, an Arizona native who played his college ball at Arizona State.

In two Patriots seasons, Harry has not lived up to his draft slot as a first-round pick (32nd overall) in 2019. The 23-year-old missed the first half of his rookie season with an injury and then failed to take a significant step forward in Year 2, catching just 33 passes on 57 targets for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games and often appearing out of sync with quarterback Cam Newton.

Exacerbating those struggles is the fact that Harry’s draft class produced a massive crop of productive receivers (A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Diontae Johnson, Hunter Renfrow, etc.), nearly all of whom were taken outside of the first round.

Harry lost his starting spot to breakout star Jakobi Meyers last season and could have a hard time getting on the field this year after New England signed wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne (plus tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith) early in free agency. Harry, Meyers, Agholor, Bourne and Henry all are in California this week for a series of throwing sessions organized by Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images