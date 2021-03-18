N’Keal Harry Rumors: Patriots Still Engaged In Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

Whether or not it happens is one thing, but the New England Patriots seem plenty open to the idea of trading N’Keal Harry.

The soon-to-be third-year wide receiver has had the start of his NFL career marred by injury woes and underperformance, and it’s at the point where a change of scenery for the 23-year-old might be best for all parties.

Earlier in the week it was reported that the Patriots were engaged with a few teams in Harry trade talks. As of Wednesday that remained the case, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

“The Pats continue to engage with teams in trade talks for receiver N’Keal Harry, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported,” NFL.com wrote in its daily rumor roundup.

At his best, Harry is a red-zone threat who can use his size and strength to win jump ball battles. Clearly, that is what the Patriots envisioned when they drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He hasn’t lived up to those expectations, though, so if the Patriots can receive some value for him in a trade, they likely would walk away content — even if it is an admission they bungled the draft pick.

The Arizona State product logged 33 catches on 57 targets for 309 yards with a pair of touchdowns over 14 games last season.

