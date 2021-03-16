Odell Beckham Jr. To Patriots? Cryptic Tweet Fuels Speculation

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Odell Beckham Jr. about to be the next major addition to the New England Patriots?

Probably not, but don’t tell that to NFL Twitter.

As you surely have heard, the Patriots spent have spent a ton of money this week, reportedly landing star tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, among others. And multiple reports Tuesday morning indicated there still were more moves to come for New England.

And then Beckham fired up Twitter late Tuesday afternoon and sent out this gem:

2nd act. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 16, 2021

Beckham long has been speculated as a potential target for the Patriots. There never has been much in the way of legitimate reporting suggesting New England could pursue the star wideout, but Beckham’s relationship with Tom Brady nevertheless caused fan’s to dream big.

Plus, considering Beckham is coming off a torn ACL and has three years left on his current deal, many believe the Cleveland Browns could move on from the 28-year-old this offseason.

(There’s been some talk that Brady might want Beckham on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)

Anyway, check out some of these replies to Beckham’s tweet:

Oh you mean @CameronNewton in his 2nd act and you joining ight i see you fam — Drew Arcouette (@AArcouette23) March 16, 2021

Like clockwork.

First of all, Beckham’s tweet wouldn’t make any sense as an “I’m going to a new team” announcement, and he would be playing for his third NFL franchise. More likely is that Beckham is talking about getting his career back on track after a devastating knee injury.

Second of all, we doubt the Patriots would pay the price necessary to pry him from the Browns.

But hey, we get it. This stuff is fun to talk about.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images