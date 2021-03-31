NESN Logo Sign In

Things took a scary turn quickly Tuesday’s Gonzaga-USC NCAA tournament game.

Play was paused abruptly early in the first half of the Elite Eight contest after veteran NCAA official Bert Smith collapsed on Gonzaga’s end of the court. Fellow officials and medical staff rushed to assist.

You can check out the scene here, via Timothy Burke and FOX 5 San Diego’s Andrew Luria.

Smith eventually got back on his feet and taken off on a stretcher. He was replaced by another official, per USA Today Sports.

Turner analyst Gene Steratore noted Smith was “feeling lightheaded on the court.”

The game resumed following the incident.

