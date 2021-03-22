Oral Roberts Has Twitter Buzzing After Second NCAA Tournament Upset

NESN Logo Sign In

Not many people knew of Oral Roberts before the men’s basketball team earned a spot in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

But they certainly do now.

It’s not just because their school name resembles that of a toothpaste brand, but because of the Cinderella run the Golden Eagles are putting together.

Oral Roberts upset the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round and proceeded to earn another upset win over the No. 7 Florida Gators on Sunday night. Now, they’re on to the Sweet Sixteen, and are just the second 15th-seeded team to do so.

And, of course, Twitter is abuzz with excitement.