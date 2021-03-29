Oregon State Vs. Houston Live Stream: Watch Elite Eight Game Online, On TV

Will Oregon State’s Cinderella run carry into the Final Four?

The 12th-seeded Beavers are the lowest-seeded team remaining in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. After getting past Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago, Oregon State will meet Houston on Monday for an Elite Eight showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The second-seeded Cougars enter the Midwest Region final with wins over Cleveland State, Rutgers and Syracuse under their belt. The winner of the Oregon State-Houston clash will advance to play the victor of the Arkansas-Baylor matchup Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the first Elite Eight contest online and on TV:

When: Monday, March 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images