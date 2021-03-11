NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA and Mondelez International have agreed to a four-year marketing and licensing partnership, according to Forbes.com.

The campaign begins March 29 with Oreo’s new NBA Dynasty package. The cookies will feature the logos of six prominent teams: the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Fans also will be able to scan the package to view highlights of each dynasty online and, more importantly, sign up for a chance to win a trip to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, per the report. Packages of Rittz and Trident (also Mondelez companies) may be scanned, as well.

This is Mondelez’s first partnership with a United States professional sports league since its 2015 deal with Major League Soccer, a company spokeswoman told Forbes.

We can’t wait to see what’s next.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images