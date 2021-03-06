Patrice Bergeron Respectfully Declines To Reveal Message To Tom Wilson

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron always has been a classy person, and that trend continued Friday night.

The Bruins center was seen speaking to Tom Wilson prior to the start of the second period of Boston’s eventual 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.

Wilson delivered a high hit to Brandon Carlo in the first period that knocked the defenseman out of the game and sent him to the hospital to be evaluated.

So, inquiring minds want to know: what exactly did Bergeron say to Wilson?

“Respectfully I’ll just keep that on the ice,” Bergeron said after the game. “Between us.”

Fair enough.

The Bruins and Capitals don’t meet again until April 8.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images