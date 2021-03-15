Patrick Mahomes Has Simple Reaction To Joe Thuney Signing With Chiefs

NESN Logo Sign In

If you watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes scramble for his life during Super Bowl LV, it was easy to realize the Kansas City Chiefs needed offensive line help.

Kansas City received just that Monday by reportedly signing the best interior offensive lineman on the open market.

The Chiefs agreed to a monster five-year deal worth $80 million with longtime New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney, according to multiple reports.

The deal for Thuney quickly prompted a seal of approval from Mahomes, the team’s superstar signal-caller.

Thuney leaving New England became fairly expected after the Patriots placed the franchise tag on the versatile lineman during the 2020 season.

The Patriots, though, made a plethora of moves with their abundance of cap space including signing tight end Jonnu Smith, edge rusher Matt Judon, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and versatile defensive back Jalen Mills during the first day of the league’s legal tampering period.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images