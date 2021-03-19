Patriots Receive Additional 2021 NFL Draft Pick As Order Gets Announced

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears the New England Patriots gained an additional compensatory pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Patriots only were expected to have nine picks in the draft, but they were listed as having an additional fifth-round compensatory selection that previously was not announced.

Here are all of New England’s picks, per NFL Communications:

Round 1, 15th overall

Round 2, 46th overall

Round 3, 96th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 4, 120th overall

Round 4, 122nd overall (from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans)

Round 4, 139th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 5, 177th overall (compensatory pick)

Round 6, 188th overall (from Houston Texans)

Round 6, 197th overall

Round 7, 242nd overall

The Patriots received the 122nd and 188th overall picks in their recent trade with the Texans when they dealt away offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.

The Patriots’ original third-round pick was forfeited as part of their punishment for taping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during the 2019 season.

New England traded away fifth- (158th overall) and sixth- (195th overall) round picks in the Cannon trade.

UPDATE (7 p.m. ET): Here’s the explanation for why the Patriots received an additional pick from an NFL spokesperson:

“The inclusion of a 33rd compensatory selection in this year’s Draft resulted from a correction by the Management Council to the calculation of average yearly compensation. As a result of the correction, the Patriots were awarded the first compensatory pick in Round 5, and the Falcons’ first compensatory selection in Round 5 has moved down two slots. By agreement with the NFLPA, the Bears will retain their compensatory selection at the end of Round 6, previously the 32nd awarded, now the 33rd.”

Originally, the Patriots received third- and fourth-round comp picks for losing Tom Brady, Jamie Collins, Ted Karras, Danny Shelton and Kyle Van Noy and gaining Beau Allen, Damiere Byrd and Adrian Phillips in 2020 free agency. It seems New England was granted the extra fifth-round pick for the difference between Byrd (one-year contract, $1.6 million) and Collins (three-year contract, $30 million).

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images