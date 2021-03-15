Patriots Add Versatile Defensive Back Jalen Mills In NFL Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

A new face is joining the New England Patriots’ secondary.

The Patriots and free agent defensive back Jalen Mills agreed to terms Monday on a four-year, $24 million contract with $9 million guaranteed, Mills’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Instantly identifiable by his bright green hair, Mills spent his first five NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2016.

Listed as a 6-foot, 191-pound cornerback, the soon-to-be 27-year-old played all over Philly’s defensive backfield, logging 329 snaps in the box, 236 at free safety, 227 at wide corner, 182 at slot corner and 39 on the defensive line in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. The Patriots value versatility in their defensive players.

Mills missed a total of 15 games due to injury in 2018 and 2019 but was active for all but one contest in 2020, finishing with 74 tackles, one interception, three passes defended, 1 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. In coverage, he allowed 30 catches on 49 targets for 374 yards and two touchdowns with one pick, per PFF.