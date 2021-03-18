Patriots Announce Four Roster Moves, Including Trent Brown Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots officially announced four transactions Thursday morning.

Most notable among them was the re-acquisition of offensive tackle Trent Brown in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots sent a fifth-round pick to Vegas for Brown and a seventh-rounder in a deal first reported last week.

Brown previously played for New England in 2018, starting every game at left tackle for a Patriots team that won Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots announced the Marcus Cannon trade, as well, which sends the veteran offensive tackle to the Houston Texans. That deal featured a swap of Day 3 draft picks, with New England acquiring fourth- and sixth-round selections in exchange for Cannon, a fifth and a lower sixth.

New England also announced the releases of wide receiver Marqise Lee and defensive tackle Beau Allen, neither of whom appeared in a game for the team. Lee opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and Allen, who was cut with a failed physical designation, missed the entire season with an injury.

The Patriots have yet to announce the 10 external free agent signings they’ve agreed to this week: tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, outside linebackers Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy, defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson, defensive back Jalen Mills and center Ted Karras.

