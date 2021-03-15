Patriots Announce Re-Signing Of Defensive Tackle Carl Davis

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots announced Monday they have re-signed defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Terms of Davis’ contract, however, were not announced. Davis was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Davis was signed to New England’s 53-man roster in October. He played three games (one start) for the Patriots before he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 28.

Davis, 29, was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played two seasons in Baltimore before going the Cleveland Browns (2018) and splitting the 2019 campaign with the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Davis has played in 39 regular season games (13 starts) in six NFL seasons.

It was one of the many transactions the Patriots seem to have made Monday.