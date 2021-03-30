Patriots’ Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels In Attendance At Alabama Pro Day

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots brought out the heavy hitters for Alabama’s pre-draft prospect showcase.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels both were in attendance Tuesday at the second of two Crimson Tide pro days.

NFL Network cameras captured Belichick and McDaniels chatting with San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan at Alabama’s training facility.

The 49ers swung a blockbuster trade last week to acquire the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, sending 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round selections and a 2022 third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins to do so. The latest developments in the pre-draft rumor mill suggest Shanahan and Lynch are targeting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with their newly acquired pick.

San Francisco’s aggressive move up the draft board reignited speculation about the team potentially trading Jimmy Garoppolo back to the Patriots. Lynch and Shanahan have said they plan to keep the former New England backup QB but will listen to offers from possible suitors.

Jones, who also could be a Patriots target if the Niners pass on him, is one of several high-profile Bama prospects working out Tuesday in Tuscaloosa. That star-studded group also features wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, running back Najee Harris, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

At least five of those players are likely to be selected in the first round of next month’s draft. Smith and Waddle would be intriguing options for the Patriots if either falls to them at No. 15 overall.

New England has selected an Alabama product in each of the last two drafts and four of the last six.

The Patriots also reportedly sent executive Eliot Wolf and an area scout to Ohio State’s pro day Tuesday, headlined by quarterback Justin Fields.

