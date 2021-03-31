NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is returning to New England.

Still with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though.

At some point in 2021, the Patriots will host their longtime quarterback and his new team at Gillette Stadium.

With fans set to return — Roger Goodell seems to think at full capacity — it undoubtedly will be a king’s welcome home to Foxboro for Brady. And, of course, it’ll be deserved, even if it will seem weird to see him playing at Gillette for a team other than a Patriots.

Pats captain Devin McCourty, for one, is looking forward to it.