Patriots Center David Andrews ‘Happy’ For Trent Brown After Raiders Exit

Trent Brown reportedly is heading back to the Patriots, and David Andrews is happy to see a pal get what he wants.

New England has agreed to acquire Brown in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple NFL insiders reported Tuesday morning. The massive offensive tackle, who won a Super Bowl in 2018 with the Patriots before signing with the Raiders during the ensuing offseason, confirmed the news in multiple social media posts. He also indicated he was unhappy in Vegas.

In a tweet hours after news of the trade broke, Andrews seemingly reinforced Brown’s displeasure with the Raiders.

“Happy for my guy Trent,” he wrote.

Reactions from Patriots players who played with Brown in 2018 have been universal: They’re glad he’s back.

As for what the acquisition of Brown means for the rest of New England’s offensive line, that remains to be seen. That includes Andrews, who currently is a free agent, although retaining the interior lynchpin would go a long way in solidifying an already solid unit.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images