Patriots Draft Rumors: Here’s Who Pats Sent To Justin Fields’ Pro Day

Tuesday is an especially busy day on the NFL’s pro day circuit, with Ohio State and Alabama both holding their pre-draft prospect showcases.

The New England Patriots will have a presence at both. Per The MMQB’s Albert Breer, Patriots executive Eliot Wolf and an area scout will be in Columbus for the Buckeyes’ pro day, which will be headlined by quarterback Justin Fields. Wolf also attended BYU QB Zach Wilson’s pro day last week.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah recently said he’s heard the Patriots are “really high” on Fields, who’s long been considered one of the top QB prospects in this year’s draft class and is a likely top-10 pick. New England, which currently owns the 15th overall pick, almost certainly would need to trade up to select the former Ohio State star.

Fields, a dual-threat quarterback who’s garnered comparisons to current Patriots starter Cam Newton, completed 70.2 percent of his passes, averaged 9.3 yards per attempt and threw 22 touchdowns with six interceptions in eight games last season. He shredded Clemson with six touchdown passes in the national semifinals before losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship.

Other players set to work out for NFL evaluators at Ohio State’s pro day include guard Wyatt Davis, running back Trey Sermon, defensive tackle Tommy Togai and linebackers Baron Browning, Pete Werner, Justin Hilliard and Tuf Borland.

The Patriots have drafted just one Ohio State product during the Bill Belichick era: special teamer Nate Ebner in 2012.

Belichick’s plans for Tuesday have not been reported, but the Patriots head coach likely will be in Tuscaloosa. A longtime friend of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, he’s selected a Crimson Tide player in each of the last two drafts and four of the last six.

Quarterback Mac Jones — whom the San Francisco 49ers reportedly are targeting ahead of Fields and Trey Lance after trading up to No. 3 — will throw in front of NFL decision-makers for a second time at Bama’s pro day.

Texas A&M, Washington, North Carolina State and Louisville also are holding pro days Tuesday. A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has been mentioned as a potential option for the Patriots if they pass or miss out on the first-round prospects, but they weren’t among the teams that sent offensive coordinators or QB coaches to Mond’s pro day, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

