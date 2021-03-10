Patriots Free Agents: Shilique Calhoun Faded After Strong Start In 2020

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots have 22 players set to hit unrestricted free agency when the NFL league year opens March 17. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at New England’s free agents.

Up next: outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun.

2020 stats: 18 tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits, two forced fumbles (10 games)

Likelihood of return: Low

Analysis: Calhoun got off to a strong start in 2020, tallying two sacks, three QB hits, two forced fumbles and one booming hit on Travis Kelce over the Patriots’ first five games. One of those fumbles resulted in a Deatrich Wise touchdown, and Calhoun’s contributions helped buoy a defense that had lost its top three pass rushers (Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins) from the previous season.

But Calhoun faded from the edge rusher rotation in November, spent five games on injured reserve and was a nonfactor upon his return. He finished the season with just nine total pressures in 10 games, according to Pro Football Focus, tied for 125th among edge defenders. He ranked tied for 77th in pass-rush productivity among edge players with at least 100 pass-rush snaps and graded out as a below-average run defender.

In 25 games for the Patriots over two seasons, the soon-to-be 28-year-old has totaled two sacks, four QB hits and 25 total pressures, per PFF. Before that, he managed just one half-sack and 19 total pressures in 26 games as an Oakland Raider.

Since entering the NFL as a 2016 third-round draft pick, Calhoun has been unable to translate his impressive athletic profile into consistent on-field production. With 2020 draftees Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings likely to take on larger roles in Year 2 and the Patriots expected to bolster their pass rush with offseason additions, he might not have a role on this team in 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images