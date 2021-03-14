NESN Logo Sign In

James White might be headed for a reunion with Tom Brady.

The longtime New England Patriots running back, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, has been connected to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all offseason. ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano poured fuel on that fire Sunday morning with a new, extensive NFL free agency report.

Check out this excerpt:

And here’s a potential pairing that we’ve heard a few people float: James White to the Buccaneers, reuniting with Tom Brady to bolster the backfield passing game. Tampa Bay spent much of last year trying to find a reliable pass-catching back for Brady, and White is one he knows well.

For many obvious reasons, White, a Florida native, would be a great fit in Tampa Bay. And Brady surely would love to reunite with a player who was one of his favorite targets while in New England.