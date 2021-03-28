NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots had their chances to land Jimmy Garoppolo improve with the San Francisco 49ers trading for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft this week… right?

Both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport quickly expressed some doubt regarding those thoughts, noting the 49ers would hold on to Garoppolo, and this latest report indicates the Patriots won’t even be pursuing the veteran signal-caller any longer.

“#Patriots are not pursuing #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources,” ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Schultz tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Schultz added some context to why that would be the case, too.

“Cap space isn’t there and obviously Cam Newton will return. Additionally, the draft is with with QBs. No Jimmy GQ reunion for the Pats in foreseeable future,” Schultz added.

Of course, it’s fine to take this rumor with a grain of salt.

After all, the Patriots are among the obvious fits if the 49ers do decide to trade Garoppolo. Additionally, New England reportedly “still had interest” in the 29-year-old QB according to a different report Sunday.

As for the Schultz’s 2021 NFL Draft thought, though, multiple reports have indicated the Patriots are kicking the tires on a handful of first-round quarterbacks.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images