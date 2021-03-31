Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Scouting Offensive Talent At Florida Pro Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh McDaniels’ pro day tour continued Wednesday in Gainesville.

One day after watching Alabama’s prospects work out, the New England Patriots offensive coordinator was in attendance at Florida’s pro day, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.

Coaches in attendance for @GatorsFB pro-day:



* Brian Flores

* Matt Rhule

* Zac Taylor

* Urban Meyer

* Josh McDaniels — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 31, 2021

The Gators’ top prospect is standout tight end Kyle Pitts, who likely will be both out of the Patriots’ range — he has a good chance of being selected within the first six or seven picks — and not at the top of their priority list after they spent big money on free agents Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

Beyond Pitts, Florida’s crop of draft hopefuls is headlined by wide receiver Kadarius Toney and quarterback Kyle Trask.

Toney, a freakishly athletic former high school QB who played all over the field for the Gators, could be a late first-round pick after catching 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. Trask might be the “best of the rest” in this year’s quarterback class behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones, all of whom look like likely top-10 picks. He’s projected to hear his name called on Day 2.

Rounding out Florida’s offensive prospects scheduled to work out Wednesday are receiver Trevon Grimes, offensive tackle Stone Forsythe and interior O-lineman Brett Heggie.

The Patriots addressed nearly all of their immediate needs through free agency but could use additional depth at wideout, offensive tackle and guard and should be actively searching for their quarterback of the future.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images