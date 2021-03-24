Patriots Rumors: Lawrence Guy Finalizing New Deal With New England

NESN Logo Sign In

First David Andrews, then James White, now Lawrence Guy.

Guy and the New England Patriots are “working on finalizing” a new four-year contract that will keep the veteran defensive tackle in Foxboro, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Like Andrews and White, Guy tested free agency this offseason before opting to re-sign with New England. He reportedly visited the Miami Dolphins and garnered interest from other teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A journeyman early in his career, Guy has been one of the Patriots’ top defensive players since joining the team in 2017, starting 60 games over four seasons and earning a spot on New England’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. The 31-year-old also served as a team captain in 2020.

“He does a very good job of playing his position, which is really multiple spots across the line,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of Guy in 2019. “He’s a hard guy to block, he’s got good power, uses his hands well, he’s instinctive, he recognizes plays well and plays very consistently. He’s probably one of the most consistent players we have on our team.”

Keeping Guy in the fold bolsters a new-look Patriots defensive line that features free agent pickups Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams. The Patriots also re-signed D-tackle Carl Davis and D-end Deatrich Wise while losing Adam Butler to Miami.

