Patriots’ Moves Over Last Two Years Foretold Patrick Chung’s Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots will miss Patrick Chung, but the team is set up well at safety despite the three-time Super Bowl champion’s retirement.

Chung announced Thursday via Instagram that he is hanging up his cleats. The decision comes after the former Patriots defensive captain considered retiring last offseason prior to opting out for the 2020 season.

There is no single replacement for all that Chung offered the Patriots’ defense, and the 2020 season served as proof. Chung played strong safety, linebacker and slot cornerback in New England. He also played a key role in covering tight ends. It took Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams and Terrence Brooks to replace him in 2020 to varying degrees of success. You could probably also throw some linebackers, like Ja’Whaun Bentley, Terez Hall and Anfernee Jennings into that list, as well.

The Patriots are still well-stocked at safety, however. New England over the last year signed Phillips, picked Dugger in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and signed versatile defensive back Jalen Mills earlier this week. Starting free safety Devin McCourty is signed through the 2021 season. Jones, Bryant and Williams, all cornerbacks, and special-teamer Cody Davis also have experience at safety.

Cornerback Jason McCourty, who also played safety in 2020, is an unrestricted free agent. Former Patriots safety Duron Harmon also is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and both could potentially be brought back to fill depth roles.