Patriots Have Had Multiple Pre-Draft Meetings With This Wideout Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

The top receiver from one of college football’s elite programs is drawing pre-draft interest from the New England Patriots.

Clemson wideout prospect Amari Rodgers met with New England scouts at the 2021 Senior Bowl in February and sat down with Patriots receivers coach Mick Lombardi over FaceTime last week, he told Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

Rodgers said his meeting with Lombardi “went great” and that he “can definitely see (himself) playing for Coach (Bill) Belichick.”

“Because he kind of reminds me of (Clemson) coach (Dabo) Swinney as far as discipline,” Rodgers told McBride. “Very hard and very focused and stuff like that. I feel like the Patriots and Clemson kind of relate to each other, so I feel like I would fit very well in the Patriots organization.”

Rodgers was a prolific pass-catcher for the Tigers in 2020, leading the national semifinalists in catches (77) and receiving yards (1,020) and tying fellow draft prospect Cornell Powell for the team lead in touchdown receptions (seven).