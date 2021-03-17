Patriots’ Patrick Chung Trolls Fans With Tweet About ‘Big News Coming’

The New England Patriots have been pretty busy since the legal tampering period began Monday.
So, Patrick Chung decided to toy with fans a little bit.
The safety took to Twitter on Tuesday with a message that raised plenty of eyebrows: “Big big news coming. Stay tuned!!”
But have no fear, Patriots fans.
An hour later, Chung delivered the punch line.
“The news is I saved money with liberty mutual,” he wrote. Haha I’ll wait for your comments.”
Phew.
Chung won’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2025, but this definitely made some heart skip a beat Tuesday night.