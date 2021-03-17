Patriots’ Patrick Chung Trolls Fans With Tweet About ‘Big News Coming’

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have been pretty busy since the legal tampering period began Monday.

So, Patrick Chung decided to toy with fans a little bit.

The safety took to Twitter on Tuesday with a message that raised plenty of eyebrows: “Big big news coming. Stay tuned!!”

Big big news coming. Stay tuned!! — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) March 16, 2021

But have no fear, Patriots fans.