Patrick Chung Trolls Patriots Fans With Tweet About ‘Big News Coming’

Talk about a heart attack

by

The New England Patriots have been pretty busy since the NFL’s legal tampering period began Monday.

So, Patrick Chung decided to toy with fans a little bit.

The safety took to Twitter on Tuesday with a message that raised plenty of eyebrows: “Big big news coming. Stay tuned!!”

But have no fear, Patriots fans.

An hour later, Chung delivered the punch line.

“The news is I saved money with liberty mutual,” he wrote. Haha I’ll wait for your comments.”

Phew.

Chung won’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2025, but this definitely made some hearts skip a beat Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

