Patriots Drop Perfect Tweet Amid NFL Free Agency Spending Spree

The New England Patriots can’t announce any free agent signings until the new league year officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

That said, the team still managed to acknowledge its flurry of activity Monday, dropping a witty (and adorable) tweet shortly after news broke that New England reportedly agreed to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The star of said tweet: Bill Belichick’s dog, Nike.

The photo is from the 2020 NFL Draft last April when Belichick conducted business from his summer home in Nantucket as the event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nike photo still makes a cameo on social media from time to time, however, and Monday’s reported spending spree after the NFL’s legal tampering period began was a perfect opportunity for the pooch to resurface.

The Patriots were just getting started at that point, too. New England reportedly added outside linebacker Matt Judon and defensive back Jalen Mills in wake of the tweet, and it’s possible Belichick — and Nike? — has his sights set on landing even more reinforcements in free agency.

The Patriots entered the offseason with a boatload of salary cap space, and they’re wasting no time in throwing that money around — perhaps Belichick’s way of staying out of the doghouse after Tom Brady’s departure last offseason paved the way for New England to finish 7-9 while the quarterback’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won Super Bowl LV.

