Patriots QB Rumors: Latest On Pursuit Of Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

So, what’s the deal with the Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo?

As you surely have heard by now, the San Francisco 49ers last week traded up to the No. 3 spot in the NFL Draft. Many assume head coach Kyle Shanahan will draft his quarterback of the future, thus making Garoppolo expendable. However, multiple reports indicate the 49ers intend to keep the 29-year-old QB, though few people actually believe the information coming out of San Francisco.

The Patriots reportedly entered the offseason with Garoppolo as their “Plan A” at quarterback, something that hasn’t changed despite the re-signing of Cam Newton. But where do things stand with the Patriots amid reports of the 49ers’ unwillingness to either trade or release Garoppolo?

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard offered some insight Sunday morning in his NFL notebook column.

Here’s an excerpt:

We can tell you the Patriots still have interest but aren’t going to overpay (in trade or compensation) for a QB who has played 16 games just once in seven seasons, and one they still have some toughness questions about (Brady, he is not … no one is, tough bar). Part of the calculation: Garoppolo is now sure to be available in 2022 — possibly for free and under a new, cheaper contract.

How this story ends is anyone’s guess.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to envision Garoppolo willingly committing to a lame-duck season in San Francisco as he enters the prime of his career. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if, within the next week, reports of Garoppolo’s desire to leave the 49ers begin to make the rounds.

But as Bedard mentioned, that doesn’t mean the Patriots will be a guaranteed destination. If the price for Garoppolo gets out of whack, Bill Belichick obviously could move on.

As for the NFL draft, multiple reports indicate the Patriots could use an early round selection to land their new franchise signal-caller.

