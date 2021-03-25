Patriots Re-Sign Fullback Jakob Johnson To One-Year Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have signed fullback Jakob Johnson to a new one-year contract, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Since Johnson was an exclusive rights free agent, he was not permitted to negotiate with other teams once the Patriots tendered him. His one-year deal will pay him the NFL minimum.

Johnson, who was born and raised in Germany, forged an unlikely path to the Patriots’ roster after joining the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program in 2019. The 26-year-old appeared in every game last season as James Develin’s successor, mainly serving as a lead blocker while also catching eight passes for 35 yards and one touchdown.

With Danny Vitale expected to return from his COVID-19 opt-out, Johnson will face competition for his roster spot this summer. Second-year tight end Dalton Keene also could factor into the fullback battle after playing as an H-back at Virginia Tech.

Snaps could be scarce for Keene and fellow 2020 third-round draft pick Devin Asiasi after the Patriots spent big on tight ends in free agency, signing both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

