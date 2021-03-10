Patriots Receive Surprising Number Of Comp Picks In 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL announced its allotment of 2021 compensatory draft picks Wednesday, and the New England Patriots received one fewer than expected.

The Patriots were awarded a total of two comp picks in the 2021 NFL Draft: one at the end of the third round (96th overall, the highest selection possible) and another at the end of the fourth (No. 140 overall).

A look at the 2021 @NFL Draft compensatory selections pic.twitter.com/PMhApYhe6D — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 10, 2021

Comp picks are determined by a complex formula that weighs each team’s free agent losses and additions from the previous offseason. The Patriots were projected to receive three after losing quarterback Tom Brady and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins to other teams. Ultimately, they netted just two.

The NFL classified five outgoing Patriots free agents (Brady, Van Noy, Collins, Danny Shelton and Ted Karras) as “compensatory” players, meaning they applied to the comp pick formula. New England added three compensatory free agents: Beau Allen, Damiere Byrd and Adrian Phillips.

Patriots departures Nate Ebner and Elandon Roberts did not qualify for compensatory status, which is “determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.”

Damiere Byrd counted against the Patriots as a CFA signed, but Elandon Roberts and Nate Ebner did not count as CFAs lost.



So that gave the formula no choice but for Byrd's signing to cancel out a 4th rounder.



I got something really wrong there, apologies to Patriots followers. pic.twitter.com/gyMSplxvJo — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 10, 2021

Here’s a look at the last five players drafted at picks No. 96 and 140:

No. 96

OT Lucas Niang

TE Dawson Knox

DT Harrison Phillips

WR Kenny Golladay

DT Vincent Valentine

No. 140

LB Shaquille Quarterman

RB Ryquell Armstead

DT Maurice Hurst

RB Wayne Gallman

WR Tajae Sharpe

Wednesday’s compensatory additions gave the Patriots a total of nine selections in this year’s draft: one first, one second, one third, two fourths, one fifth, two sixths and one seventh.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 29.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images