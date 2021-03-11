NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry has largely underperformed since entering the NFL almost three years ago when drafted by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots wideout, a 2018 first-round pick, though, still seems to have some interested suitors on trade market. Teams have reached out to the Patriots regarding a potential trade for Harry, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The Patriots should, at the very least, listen.

New England currently has one of the worst receiving groups in the NFL. It means, on one hand, trading away the 23-year-old would create an even larger void at the position. But the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry has played a role in that as much as anyone, right?

Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf, Titans wideout A.J. Brown and 49ers’ Deebo Samuel — all drafted during that same 2018 class — have depicted early signs that they can excel in the league. Harry has shown glimpses — his performance against the Seahawks this past season stands out — but has not done so consistently.

Harry has merely 45 receptions on 81 targets for 414 yards and four touchdowns in his first two seasons. Vikings stud receiver Justin Jefferson, as NFL.com’s Kevin Patra pointed out, made 28 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns in his first six games during his 2020 rookie season. That’s what a real young superstar looks like.

The Patriots wideout, as you may remember, started his rookie season on injured reserve. He played just seven games (five starts) that season and was forced to learn the playbook in a hurry. The fact Harry didn’t showcase his talents at that time were excused, and rightfully so. But what about the 2020 campaign in which Harry had 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games?

Quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t perfect, but that’s still not an optimistic trend. And it may be better to get out from under it now while interested teams still point to Harry’s potential.

The reality is, however, that Harry is on his rookie contract for at least two more seasons. He is an incredibly cheap option when the receiver market earns No. 1 wideouts more than $15 million per season.

It means if Harry was traded, as perhaps this goes without saying, it would be entirely performance-based. The Patriots would pick up only $72,000 in cap space for for trading the Arizona State product before June 1, per OverTheCap.com.

It works on the other hand, too. If a team was to trade for Harry, again, largely due to his perceived potential and physical tools, they would do so with the ability to get a former first-round receiver at very low cost ($2.75 million cap number).

Harry obviously is not brining back a first-round pick, but could a Day 2 draft choice be in play? Or a young player at a position of need? Maybe.

NFL teams have done crazier things.

It’s about the Patriots sifting through offers, seeing what they could receive and evaluating if it makes sense to get rid of a young player they had hoped much more for.

New England certainly should hear what’s on the other end, though.

