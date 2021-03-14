Patriots Reportedly Not Interested In Free Agent WR DeSean Jackson

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots need a help at receiver, and DeSean Jackson, one of the more accomplished wideouts of his era, is about to be a free agent.

However, New England reportedly is not considering signing the 34-year-old.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard last week published a column containing useful insight into how the Patriots could, and should, approach free agency. Toward the end of the piece, he included this nugget on Jackson:

“I’ve been told the Patriots have no interest,” Bedard wrote.

NFL finally sets the salary cap; Thuney tag fallout; Updating Pats street FA list @BostonSportsBSJ https://t.co/SKtLxbWrSc pic.twitter.com/JzeSAtPkr4 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) March 10, 2021

Honestly, it’s hard to blame the Patriots if they indeed have no interest in Jackson.

With his best days clearly behind him, Jackson is coming off a season in which he caught just 14 balls for 236 yards over five games with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played only three games the prior season.

Ultimately, New England has far better options to pursue as it looks to add explosiveness to its anemic offense.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images