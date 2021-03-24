NESN Logo Sign In

More and more details about the New England Patriots’ early free agency spending spree are trickling in.

The Pats, as you certainly know by now, made a flurry of moves in the opening days of the new league year. Some were splashes — like the Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Matt Judon additions — while others were a bit more depth/under the radar moves.

The signings of Raekwon McMillan and Montravius Adams fall under the latter umbrella. And on Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the details of both players’ contracts.

LB Raekwon McMillan: 1 year, $1.15 million



Signing bonus: $50k

Base salary: $920k ($200k guaranteed)

Per-game roster bonus: $10.5k — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2021

DT Montravius Adams: 1 year, $1.095 million



Signing bonus: $50k

Base salary: $990k

Roster bonus: $30k (if on roster 1st game)

Workout bonus: $25k — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2021

The terms of of these deals are not surprising. Both are players with potential to break training camp on the 53-man roster, but it’s not a brutal financial loss if they get cut.

McMillan was a 2017 second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. With Vegas, the linebacker was used primarily on special teams, logging just 169 defensive snaps.

Adams, similarly to Davon Godchaux, appears to have been brought in to help improve New England’s run defense up the middle, which struggled last season after the departure of Danny Shelton.

According to Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan (@PatsCap on Twitter), New England now has roughly $13.3 million in cap space remaining.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images