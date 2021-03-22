Patriots Rumors: Lawrence Guy Taking Free Agent Visit With Dolphins

Guy has spent the last four seasons in New England

The Miami Dolphins already have added one former New England Patriots defensive tackle this offseason. Could another follow suit?

Lawrence Guy is taking a free agent visit with the Dolphins, according to a report Monday from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Guy has been one of the Patriots’ top defensive players over his four seasons with the team but might not have a role in New England’s overhauled D-line, which now features free agent signings Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Montravius Adams. The 31-year-old played in 14 games last season while battling multiple injuries.

Now-former Patriots D-tackle Adam Butler signed with the Dolphins on a two-year, $9.5 million contract last week. New England has re-signed two of its own free agent D-linemen, locking up Deatrich Wise and Carl Davis.

Guy, a New England team captain last season and a member of the franchise’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s, is one of the Patriots’ highest-profile remaining free agents. Running back James White and cornerback Jason McCourty also are among those still unsigned.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

