Patriots Signing Center Ted Karras, Will Not Re-Sign David Andrews

The New England Patriots are making a change at center.

Ted Karras is returning to New England on a one-year, $4 million contract, a source told NESN’s Doug Kyed. Karras will replace longtime starter David Andrews, who will sign elsewhere in free agency.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic was the first to report Karras’ agreement.

Karras, who can play both center and guard, is a familiar face, having spent his first four pro seasons in New England. Drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2016, the 28-year-old appeared in 60 total games over those four seasons, starting 20. Karras was the team’s full-time starting center in 2019 while Andrews sat out the season with blood clots in his lungs, starting all but one game.

With Andrews returning in 2020, Karras signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Miami last offseason and went on to start every game for the Dolphins. Miami reportedly has shown interest in Andrews this week.

This move will represent a new chapter for Andrews, who’s been with the Patriots since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The 28-year-old started 69 games for New England, won two Super Bowls with the franchise and was a multi-year team captain, continuing to serve in that capacity while he was sidelined in 2019.

The only other experienced snapper on the Patriots’ current roster is Marcus Martin, who has not played an offensive snap in a regular-season game since 2016. The Patriots could look to target their center of the future in the 2021 NFL Draft, which boasts a strong crop of interior O-line prospects.

