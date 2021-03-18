Patriots Signing Montravius Adams In Third Free Agent D-Line Addition

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ defensive line overhaul continued Thursday with the addition of Montravius Adams.

The Patriots and Adams agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, Adams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Adams spent the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the third round out of Auburn in 2017. Listed at 6-foot-4, 304 pounds, he was a solid run stuffer for Green Bay, receiving an above-average 74.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020 before a toe injury ended his season after eight games.

Adams, who turns 26 in July, is the third free agent D-lineman the Patriots have added this week, joining Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson. Godchaux and Anderson both are known for their work in run defense, which was a major issue for New England’s defense last season.

The Patriots also have made several other moves aimed at strengthening their front seven, signing outside linebackers Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy and re-signing D-end Deatrich Wise and D-tackle Carl Davis. They’re expected to get top linebacker Dont’a Hightower back from his COVID-19 opt-out, as well.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, one of the Patriots’ top internal free agents, remained unsigned as of Thursday afternoon. Adam Butler signed with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

New England also addressed its biggest offensive need by adding pass-catchers Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. Offensive tackle Trent Brown, center Ted Karras and defensive back Jalen Mills round out the Patriots’ offseason additions to date.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images