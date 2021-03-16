Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Has Some Investment Advice About Crypto

NESN Logo Sign In

The crypto craze is real, and Paul Pierce apparently is an adopter.

The Boston Celtics legend recently was named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021, and it looks like he’s using some of the earnings from his storied career to make more by investing in digital currency.

The Boston Celtics legend on Tuesday tweeted out some investment advice, encouraging his followers to buy dogecoin.

“Dogecoin about to hit buy now,” Pierce wrote.

Dogecoin about to hit buy now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) March 16, 2021

The price of dogecoin has surged more than 1,110% this year, with it last trading around $0.058 on Tuesday.

He’s not the first athlete interested in this space of digital currency and collectibles, and certainly won’t be the last.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski last week became the first athlete to launch his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), making $1.7 million off the venture. Patrick Mahomes quickly followed suit.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images