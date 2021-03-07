Pennzoil 400 Lineups: Here’s Running Order For Sunday’s NASCAR Race

What will Kevin Harvick make of pole position at the Pennzoil 400?
Harvick will begin the fourth points-paying race in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series in pole position Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Of course, plenty of others will vie to overtake him in the race, including Chase Elliot and Martin Truex Jr., who is the betting favorite to take the checkered flag.
Here’s the complete running order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Starting Lineup
1. Kevin Harvick
2. William Byron
3. Kyle Larson
4. Martin Truex Jr.
5. Michael McDowell
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Kurt Busch
8. Chase Elliott
9. Alex Bowman
10. Brad Keselowski
11. Tyler Reddick
12. Austin Dillon
13. Ryan Newman
14. Kyle Busch
15. Joey Logano
16. Christopher Bell
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
18. Chris Buescher
19. Ryan Preece
20. Cole Custer
21. Ross Chastain
22. Daniel Suarez
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Chase Briscoe
25. Justin Haley
26. Ryan Blaney
27. Anthony Alfredo
28. Aric Almirola
29. Erik Jones
30. Matt DiBenedetto
31. Garrett Smithley
32. Cody Ware
33. Corey LaJoie
34. B.J. McLeod
35. Josh Bilicki
36. Quin Houff
37. Joey Gase
38. Timmy Hill
The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to start at 3:49 p.m. ET.