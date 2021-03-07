Pennzoil 400 Lineups: Here’s Running Order For Sunday’s NASCAR Race

NESN Logo Sign In

What will Kevin Harvick make of pole position at the Pennzoil 400?

Harvick will begin the fourth points-paying race in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series in pole position Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Of course, plenty of others will vie to overtake him in the race, including Chase Elliot and Martin Truex Jr., who is the betting favorite to take the checkered flag.

Here’s the complete running order for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Starting Lineup

1. Kevin Harvick

2. William Byron

3. Kyle Larson

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Michael McDowell

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Kurt Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Alex Bowman

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Tyler Reddick

12. Austin Dillon

13. Ryan Newman

14. Kyle Busch

15. Joey Logano

16. Christopher Bell

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Chris Buescher

19. Ryan Preece

20. Cole Custer

21. Ross Chastain

22. Daniel Suarez

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Chase Briscoe

25. Justin Haley

26. Ryan Blaney

27. Anthony Alfredo

28. Aric Almirola

29. Erik Jones

30. Matt DiBenedetto

31. Garrett Smithley

32. Cody Ware

33. Corey LaJoie

34. B.J. McLeod

35. Josh Bilicki

36. Quin Houff

37. Joey Gase

38. Timmy Hill

The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to start at 3:49 p.m. ET.