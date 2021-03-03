NESN Logo Sign In

Returns. Debuts. Wednesday’s Washington Capitals-Boston Bruins game will have it all.

The two East Division foes will meet at TD Garden marking, perhaps of chief importance, the return of Zdeno Chara to the arena he called home from 2006 through 2020.

But on the Bruins’ side, there will be a flurry of moves transpiring.

For one, new defenseman Jarred Tinordi, claimed Saturday off waivers, will make his Bruins debut. He slots in on the third pairing alongside Connor Clifton.

A pair of injured Bruins likely will make their return, as Matt Grzelcyk and David Krejci should be good to go, head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated after Wednesday’s morning skate. Grzelcyk will play in his usual spot on the second pairing with Brandon Carlo.

With Tinordi and Grzelcyk in the mix, John Moore, Steven Kampfer and Urho Vaakanainen all will be bumped out of the lineup.

As for Krejci, his return will shuffle the bottom three forward lines. He’ll be flanked on the second unit by Nick Ritchie and Jake DeBrusk, while the Trent Frederic-Charlie-Coyle-Craig Smith line gets put back together.

Jack Studnicka, who has played well since getting moved to wing, will pivot the fourth line with Sean Kuraly to his left and Chris Wagner his right.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins.

Here are the projected lineups for Wednesday’s Bruins-Capitals game.

BOSTON BRUINS (12-5-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Sean Kuraly–Jack Studnicka–Chris Wagner

Jakub Zboril–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (12-5-4)

Alex Ovechkin–Evgeny Kuznetsov–Conor Sheary

Jakub Vrana–Nicklas Backstrom–Tom Wilson

Richard Panik–Lars Eller–T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin–Nic Dowd–Garnet Hathaway

Brendan Dillon–John Carlson

Smitri Orlov–Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara–Nick Jensen

Vitek Vanecek

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images