NESN Logo Sign In

It’s tournament time.

After three hard-fought rounds, the Hockey East Women’s Tournament has reached its culmination: No. 9 Providence will visit No. 1 Northeastern in the championship game. NESN will air the final matchup Saturday night as the headliner in a huge weekend of college sports action on NESN networks.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament also tips off this week, with the first, second and quarterfinal rounds. NESN+ will bring you all the action, with quadruple-headers Thursday and Friday.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, March 4

Noon — ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament second round: No. 9 Wake Forest vs. No. 8 UNC (NESN+)

2:30 p.m. — ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament second round: No. 13 Boston College vs. No. 5 Syracuse (NESN+)

6 p.m. — ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament second round: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (NESN+)

8:30 p.m. — ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament second round: No. 11 Clemson vs. No. 6 Notre Dame (NESN+)

Friday, March 5

Noon — ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinal: UNC or Wake Forest vs. No. 1 Louisville (NESN+)

2:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Maine at No. 6 UMass (NESN)

2:30 p.m. — ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinal: No. 5 Syracuse or No. 13 Boston College vs. No. 4 Florida St. (NESN+)

6 p.m. — ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinal: No. 7 Virginia Tech or No. 10 Miami vs. No. 2 NC State (NESN+)

8:30 p.m. — ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinal: Notre Dame or Clemson vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech (NESN+)

Saturday, March 6

Noon — ACC men’s basketball: Pittsburgh at Clemson (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Women Tournament final: No. 9 Providence at No. 1 Northeastern (NESN)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

Thumbnail photo via NESN