Rangers Might Allow Full Capacity At Globe Life Field On Opening Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Texas could be among the first places to host Major League Baseball games at full capacity.

The Rangers are aiming to make this dream a reality for Opening Day on April 5. Team president of business operations and COO Neil Leibman announced the plans Wednesday — the same day as major COVID-19 restrictions were lifted under governor Greg Abbott’s orders.

Maximum capacity at Globe Life Field is 40,518, per The Athletic’s Levi Weaver. Tailgating will not be allowed and masks will be required. Those that fail to comply will be subject to the field’s three-strike rule, similar to the excessive profanity rule.

The Rangers played its entire 2020 regular-season schedule without fans in the stands. MLB allowed up to 28% capacity at Globe Life during the National League Championship Series and World Series in October.

A handful of states — including Massachusetts, New York and Florida — have allowed some professional sports venues to open at limited capacity.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images