Rays Vs. Red Sox Live Stream: Watch Spring Training Game Online, On TV

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will be playing for a national audience Tuesday afternoon.

With the month of March and Grapefruit League action underway, the Red Sox and Rays will face each other at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Ft. Myers, Fla.

The game will be aired on ESPN. And since it’s a national game, it will be nine innings long (teams in spring training can agree to play five or seven innings in spring training if it’s not nationally broadcasted.)

Martin Perez will be on the mound for the Red Sox and will be opposed by Michael Wacha.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s Red Sox-Rays game.

When: Tuesday, March 2, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox