Red Sox Agree To Terms On One-Year Contracts With 22 Players For 2021

All players on Boston's major league roster now are under contract for 2021

The Red Sox took care of some procedural business Friday, announcing in a press release that they have agreed to terms with 22 players on one-year contracts for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

All players on Boston’s major league roster now are under contract for the upcoming campaign, which is scheduled to begin April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The 22 players are:

Ronaldo Hernández, C
Connor Wong, C
Jeisson Rosario, OF
Alex Verdugo, OF
Marcus Wilson, OF
Jonathan Araúz, IF
Christian Arroyo, IF
Michael Chavis, IF
Bobby Dalbec, IF
Hudson Potts, IF
Eduard Bazardo, P
Colten Brewer, P
Jay Groome, P
Darwinzon Hernandez, P
Tanner Houck, P
Bryan Mata, P
Nick Pivetta, P
John Schreiber, P
Connor Seabold, P
Josh Taylor, P
Phillips Valdez, P
Garrett Whitlock, P

Again, this is more clerical than anything, with The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier noting on Twitter that most of the agreed upon 2021 salaries are for the major league minimum ($570,500).

According to Speier, all are within $11,000 of the minimum except for Verdugo ($649,500) and Pivetta ($613,500).

The Red Sox currently are preparing for the 2021 season at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. Boston is looking to bounce back from a last-place finish in the American League East in 2020, and several moves made over the offseason provide reason for optimism.

