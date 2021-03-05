Red Sox Agree To Terms On One-Year Contracts With 22 Players For 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox took care of some procedural business Friday, announcing in a press release that they have agreed to terms with 22 players on one-year contracts for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

All players on Boston’s major league roster now are under contract for the upcoming campaign, which is scheduled to begin April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The 22 players are:

Ronaldo Hernández, C

Connor Wong, C

Jeisson Rosario, OF

Alex Verdugo, OF

Marcus Wilson, OF

Jonathan Araúz, IF

Christian Arroyo, IF

Michael Chavis, IF

Bobby Dalbec, IF

Hudson Potts, IF

Eduard Bazardo, P

Colten Brewer, P

Jay Groome, P

Darwinzon Hernandez, P

Tanner Houck, P

Bryan Mata, P

Nick Pivetta, P

John Schreiber, P

Connor Seabold, P

Josh Taylor, P

Phillips Valdez, P

Garrett Whitlock, P

Again, this is more clerical than anything, with The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier noting on Twitter that most of the agreed upon 2021 salaries are for the major league minimum ($570,500).

According to Speier, all are within $11,000 of the minimum except for Verdugo ($649,500) and Pivetta ($613,500).

The Red Sox currently are preparing for the 2021 season at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. Boston is looking to bounce back from a last-place finish in the American League East in 2020, and several moves made over the offseason provide reason for optimism.

