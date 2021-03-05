Red Sox Agree To Terms On One-Year Contracts With 22 Players For 2021

The Red Sox took care of some procedural business Friday, announcing in a press release that they have agreed to terms with 22 players on one-year contracts for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.
All players on Boston’s major league roster now are under contract for the upcoming campaign, which is scheduled to begin April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
The 22 players are:
Ronaldo Hernández, C
Connor Wong, C
Jeisson Rosario, OF
Alex Verdugo, OF
Marcus Wilson, OF
Jonathan Araúz, IF
Christian Arroyo, IF
Michael Chavis, IF
Bobby Dalbec, IF
Hudson Potts, IF
Eduard Bazardo, P
Colten Brewer, P
Jay Groome, P
Darwinzon Hernandez, P
Tanner Houck, P
Bryan Mata, P
Nick Pivetta, P
John Schreiber, P
Connor Seabold, P
Josh Taylor, P
Phillips Valdez, P
Garrett Whitlock, P
Again, this is more clerical than anything, with The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier noting on Twitter that most of the agreed upon 2021 salaries are for the major league minimum ($570,500).
According to Speier, all are within $11,000 of the minimum except for Verdugo ($649,500) and Pivetta ($613,500).
The Red Sox currently are preparing for the 2021 season at spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. Boston is looking to bounce back from a last-place finish in the American League East in 2020, and several moves made over the offseason provide reason for optimism.