Red Sox Announce Eduardo Rodriguez As Opening Day Starter

To the unfamiliar or uninformed eye, it would be hard to look at how well Eduardo Rodriguez has been throwing and have any idea of what he went through in the last year.
To no surprise, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora officially named him as their Opening Day starter, despite the lefty pitcher having missed all of last season due to COVID-19 complications.
“He’s one of the best out there,” Cora said following the Red Sox’s 9-1 win over the Minnessota Twins in their Grapefruit League matchup.
“He had a great season in ’19. Last year, he wasn’t able to pitch, for obvious reasons. What he has shown, now that he’s healthy, he’s ready to go.”
To say the least.
In his outing Wednesday, Rodriguez allowed a single run but struck out six batters in five innings. That brought his ERA to 2.31 after three starts, in which he’s tossed 11.2 innings, given up eight hits, three earned runs, zero walks and struck out 14 batters.
The pitcher says he’s come in with a whole new mindset this year.
“I will say a couple years ago I was just trying to be too nasty, you know, and I don’t have to be if I want to get quick innings,” Rodriguez said after his performance.
“I just got to throw the ball right close to the strike zone, you know I mean? Early, late in the count, I just got to be close with strike zone and that’s what I think has been changing for me.”
It’s good to see him bouncing back from his bout with the virus, and the ensuing myocarditis it caused. And his coaches love what they see.
Cora revealed that he “had an idea” he’d be naming the 27-year-old their Opening Day starter even coming into camp.
“Right now, he has everything on point,” Cora added.
“We’re very happy he’s able to compete and I’m proud he’ll be the guy on Opening Day.”