Red Sox Announce Eduardo Rodriguez As Opening Day Starter

To the unfamiliar or uninformed eye, it would be hard to look at how well Eduardo Rodriguez has been throwing and have any idea of what he went through in the last year.

To no surprise, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora officially named him as their Opening Day starter, despite the lefty pitcher having missed all of last season due to COVID-19 complications.

“He’s one of the best out there,” Cora said following the Red Sox’s 9-1 win over the Minnessota Twins in their Grapefruit League matchup.

“He had a great season in ’19. Last year, he wasn’t able to pitch, for obvious reasons. What he has shown, now that he’s healthy, he’s ready to go.”

To say the least.