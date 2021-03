NESN Logo Sign In

Boston just lost a legend, and two local sports franchises are honoring him.

Dick Hoyt died Wednesday in his sleep. He was best known for pushing his son, Rick, who was born a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in the Boston Marathon for decades.

Hoyt had been coping with some health problems in the time leading up to his death, per multiple reports.

The Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins both honored Hoyt with some special messages for the iconic athlete.

