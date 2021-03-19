Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Implores Fans To Get Vaccinated

NESN Logo Sign In

Slowly, life is starting to return to normal.

The COVID-19 virus has had us living in a Twilight Zone of sorts over the last year, but as the vaccine becomes more accessible, the world is opening back up.

But David Ortiz is trying to expedite that process.

The Boston Red Sox legend on Thursday, via the team’s Twitter account, implored fans to get vaccinated so that we can all resume living our lives in a safe way.

“I know that the COVID-19 has been devastating with all of our families,” Ortiz said.

“We haven’t been allowed to get together to do the things we love. Schools have been closed, businesses have been shut down. We haven’t been able to spend time as a family like we used to with our families and friends. I know we all have questions about the vaccine. I know a lot of us don’t feel comfortable about getting it. But guess what? The only way we’re going to make changes, we’re going to make things happen and go back to doing the thing that we love is getting vaccinated. So get yourself together, get your family together, get the vaccine so we can go back and enjoy life like we used to.”

Fans actually will be allowed at Fenway Park on April 1, with a limited capacity of 12% for Opening Day.

Hopefully that increases throughout the season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images