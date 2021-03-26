NESN Logo Sign In

Exactly who’ll comprise the Boston Red Sox roster on Opening Day is becoming clearer.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Friday in a statement the team optioned Jonathan Arauz to the Alternate Training Site and reassigned six others — Chris Herrmann; Danny Santana; Cesar Puello; Michael Gettys; Kevin McCarthy and Marcus Walden — to the minor leagues. In addition to Chris Sale and Franchy Cordero, who are on the Injured List, the Red Sox now have 28 active players remaining in their spring training camp.

Arauz, an infielder, will begin the season on Boston’s Alternate Training Site roster, which will convene at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass., ahead of the start of the Worcester Red Sox’s inaugural season as Boston’s Triple-A affiliate.

Herrmann, Santana, Puello, Gettys, McCarthy and Walden will have a longer road to the big leagues than Arauz.

The Red Sox will begin their regular season Thursday when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Fenway Park on Opening Day. Bloom, mananger Alex Cora and Boston’s other staff still must trim the roster to 26 players by Opening Day.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew West/The News-Press/USA TODAY Sports Images