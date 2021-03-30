NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox Opening Day roster is beginning to take shape.

Boston on Tuesday announced a series of roster moves, including the activation of outfielder Franchy Cordero and optioning of infielder Michael Chavis. Reliever Colten Brewer also was optioned to the alternate spring training site.

Here’s the full announcement:

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/dgyLgAoMYZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 30, 2021

Cordero’s spot on the roster initially was in question due to his delayed spring training debut, but the outfielder saw increased playing time over the last week while impressing manager Alex Cora. Chavis, meanwhile, heads to Worcester after putting together a strong spring that likely made the organization’s decision a difficult one. The 25-year-old hit .250 with six homers and 11 RBIs.

In all likelihood, the optioning of Chavis means Christian Arroyo will break camp on the big league roster. Arroyo, who also had a great spring and will provide infield depth, is out of minor league options whereas Chavis still has some remaining.

Brewer posted a 9.95 ERA over five spring outings.

The Red Sox will play their final spring training game Tuesday afternoon when they host the Atlanta Braves at JetBlue Park. The roster will be trimmed to 26 sometime before Thursday’s opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images