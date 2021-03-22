Red Sox Announce Single-Game Ticket Details For April Home Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Looking to attend a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park during the opening month of the 2021 Major League Baseball season?

The team announced Monday that a limited number of single-game tickets for April home games will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Those tickets will be available at redsox.com/tickets.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four, with a limit of one pod per game for each fan.

Tickets initially will be priced at 2020 individual game prices, and will fluctuate based on demand and variables such as the date, number of tickets available, opponent and weather conditions.

Red Sox season ticket holders over the past few weeks have received priority access to tickets, and tickets for Opening Day on April 1 will not be included in the sale to the general public.